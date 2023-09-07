Watch Now
Group builds playset for Virginia boy with leukemia: 'Play defeats cancer'

Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Volunteers surprised a boy from Colonial Heights with a new playset on Tuesday.

Fighting childhood cancer through the power of play is one of the goals of the Virginia-based nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation.

As a result, the group constructs backyard playsets for kids fighting cancer.

"Normal family activities are replaced with doctor’s appointments and treatments that leave kids with weak immune systems – and often the inability to interact in public," officials with the Roc Solid Foundation wrote. "A new backyard playset not only provides a safe, germ-free place to play, but it also gives the child and family an escape from the reality of fighting cancer and a way to create happy memories together."

The group surprised 3-year-old Owen, who is battling leukemia, to spread some joy in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September.

