High school Robotics Team shines despite being victims of crime: 'Who steals from kids?'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Appomattox Regional Governor’s School's Robotics Team overcame adversity to score a second-place finish at a recent competition.

The team of high school students was the victim of a crime.

"Who's going to steal from some kids?" Build Captain Nicolai Fine said. "How low down do you have to be?"

On February 22, days before the competition, someone stole the team's trailer parked outside the Petersburg school.

“Luckily our robot wasn’t in there, but we lost heirloom items that we’ve had close to 20 years," Lt. Build Captain Ainsley Ogilvie said.

Some of those stolen items proved somewhat difficult to replace.

"When we went to try to buy some tools, a small tool kit was $150 - $200, so it is expensive to buy," teacher Alex Salas said.

The crime, which happened in less than five minutes, taught the students a real-life lesson.

"Even though it sucked what happened, it really taught us how to work," Ogilvie said. "We had more pressure, it taught us how to work under pressure and how to get things done."

The Robotics Team set up a GoFundMe to help offset the cost of the stolen items. The team is also interested in hearing from anyone able to donate a trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

