Woman shot saw man rummaging through her car in Chesterfield store parking lot, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigating is underway at a North Chesterfield strip mall and a nearby mobile home park after a woman was shot Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Officers were called for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon just after 4:05 p.m. at the Robious Hall Shopping Center

in the 10000 of Robious Road.

Police said a woman was inside a store when she saw a man rummaging through her car. When she came outside to confront him, that man pulled out a gun and fired at her, officials told Burkett.

The victim was grazed by a bullet, according to police. Her injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, between 16 to 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a dark face mask.

That suspect was last seen riding off on a bike to the Suburban Village mobile home park, sources told Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.