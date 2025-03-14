A city street will soon be named in honor of a Richmond pastor

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond pastor is being honored by his church community and the city for his decades of service as the pastor of a Manchester church.

Robert Winfree has led the New Life Deliverance Tabernacle off Decatur Street in Richmond for over 28 years, but his service to the community stretches far beyond the doors of this church building.

"God has called us out to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the sick and widows, go in prison doors and set captives free, to educate those who need to be educated," Winfree said. "So that's our mission."

WTVR Robert Winfree

Under Winfree's guidance, the church has operated a food pantry for the hungry, a church home to give people going through tough times a safe and warm place to stay, and a youth ministry targeting at-risk teens in the city.

Winfree's work caught the attention of city councilors Ellen Robertson and Stephanie Lynch, who pushed to rename the corner of Decatur Street and Ninth Street in Winfrey's honor.

The pastor tells CBS 6 that physical recognition is nothing compared to the work he hopes the street naming will inspire.

"I do it because it's natural. I do it because this is who I am, or at least that's who I have become, and again, I am honored to be honored," Winfree said. "But the biggest thing ... if that name may change 10, 20, years from now, but if I can lead the life that I'm living now, especially to my kids, then I will have a living monument."

The ceremony for the street naming will be held on the corner of Decatur and Ninth Street at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube