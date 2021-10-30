Police ID man hit, killed along busy Glen Allen road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of a man hit and killed along a busy road in Henrico County Friday evening.

Officers were called to eastbound Staples Mill Road near Warren Road just after 7:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a man had been hit by a car west of the intersection, according to Lt. M.C. Pecka with Henrico Police. That is near the Shoppes at CrossRidge.

When first responders arrived, they found 35-year-old Robert Wayne Dalton Jr. of Glen Allen.

Dalton was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

The driver, who was not hurt, remained at the scene and is "working closely with the investigating officer," Pecka said.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

"Henrico Police remind everyone to wear bright or reflective clothing and to cross roadways at an intersection," Pecka said. "All communities should exercise extreme caution this weekend as families will be out celebrating Halloween. Avoid distracted driving, lower speeds in residential neighborhoods, and do not drive impaired."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.