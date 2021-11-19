Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found guilty in killing, wounding of twin brothers

items.[0].videoTitle
The twin brothers were found shot inside their home on Wilton Road in December of 2019. Robert Thrope was their mother's boyfriend at the time of the incident.
Man found guilty in killing, wounding of twin brothers
Posted at 11:28 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 23:28:59-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was found guilty in the 2019 death and wounding of twin brothers in Henrico County.

After three days of testimony inside a Henrico County courtroom, Robert Thorpe was found guilty of the voluntary manslaughter of Konnor Engleheart and the unlawful wounding of Konnor's twin brother Kameron.

Thrope also plead guilty to a firearm charge.

The twin brothers were found shot inside their home on Wilton Road in December of 2019. Thrope was their mother's boyfriend at the time of the incident.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was reduced.

Thorpe will be sentenced on February 18 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers