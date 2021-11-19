Man found guilty in killing, wounding of twin brothers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was found guilty in the 2019 death and wounding of twin brothers in Henrico County.

After three days of testimony inside a Henrico County courtroom, Robert Thorpe was found guilty of the voluntary manslaughter of Konnor Engleheart and the unlawful wounding of Konnor's twin brother Kameron.

Thrope also plead guilty to a firearm charge.

The twin brothers were found shot inside their home on Wilton Road in December of 2019. Thrope was their mother's boyfriend at the time of the incident.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was reduced.

Thorpe will be sentenced on February 18 at 11 a.m.