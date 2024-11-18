Watch Now
Former Richmond Federal Reserve Bank worker charged with allegedly pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.jpg
Richmond BizSense
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s building downtown at 701 E. Byrd St.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.jpg
RICHMOND, Va. -- A former Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond employee is facing criminal and civil charges for allegedly pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars by using illegal inside information to trade on the stocks of the same financial institutions he was tasked with examining.

Robert Brian Thompson, 43, was charged earlier this month by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with insider trading and related civil allegations from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

