Virginia's Secretary of Public Safety resigns; Governor names replacement

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robert Mosier has resigned his position as Virginia's Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, the Governor's Office announced Monday.

No reason was provided for Mosier's resignation, which is effective June 1.

“Secretary Mosier admirably led our public safety efforts across the Commonwealth, furthering our commitment to reduce violent crime and fight the dangerous influx of illicit drugs such as fentanyl. I thank him for his service to the Commonwealth,” Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said in a statement.

Youngkin has named Terrance C. Cole as the next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

"[He] is well equipped and incredibly qualified to lead our public safety efforts, ensure safe communities across the Commonwealth, and tackle the scourge of illicit drugs in Virginia," Youngkin said.

Cole has spent 22 years with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I am excited to return to public service and have this incredible opportunity to work with Governor Youngkin and his senior leadership team,” Cole said. “My extensive experience in law enforcement, overseeing multiple agencies in federal task forces, and direct involvement in the interdiction of drugs coming into the United States meshes with current task forces such as Operation Bold Blue Line and the Crushing The Fentanyl Epidemic: Strengthening Virginian's Interdiction and Enforcement Response to Fentanyl Crisis.”

