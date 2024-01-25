This Virginia veteran earns national honor for working to improve his community

SUFFOLK, Va. — A veteran who served in the military for over two decades is being honored for a different type of service: working to improve a local community, which happens to be in Hampton Roads.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) – a nonprofit veterans service organization — launched its #StillServing campaign to highlight America’s combat veterans who are serving their local communities after their time in the military. The nonprofit's most recent honoree is Commander Robert Meade, who carries out community service in Suffolk.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars

Meade served from 1981 to 2002, according to VFW. He first served in the U.S. Army as a Nike Hercules Missile Fire Control Crew Member, and later a Patriot Missile Fire Control Crew Member. In 1986, he transitioned to the U.S. Navy and served as a Survival Equipment Man before retiring as an Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Parachute Rigger.

VFW says Meade helped set up its post in Suffolk, which has held the Holland Founders Day Parade and the Veteran Grave Market cleaning on Memorial Day. The post has also donated school supplies and U.S. and state flags to a local school, participated in a Toys for Tots campaign, and more.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Meade (pictured right) with one of the flags donated to a local elementary school

VFW’s Suffolk-based post that Meade helped get up and running recently won the title of "Best Charitable Cause" in the Suffolk/Holland community, following a vote from residents.

The nonprofit says Meade earned its #StillServing honor not only for serving the Suffolk community, but also for providing a place for veterans to be with other veterans.

Congratulations, Commander Meade!