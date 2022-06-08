Man who called 911 arrested after deadly shooting near National Battlefield in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting near a National Battlefield in eastern Henrico early Wednesday morning.

Henrico Police were called to the area of Fort Harrison, along Picnic Road near Battlefield Park Road, just before 3 a.m. after a caller said he had shot someone.

When officers arrived, they detained 21-year-old Robert Martin Seward, of Henrico County.

Thirty-six-year-old Brandon Keith Temple, of Henrico County, was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

"The incident occurred on the U.S. National Park Service property," police said. "Henrico County Police is investigating while coordinating any additional efforts with the U.S. National Park Service as needed."

Seward was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Henrico Police Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794. Want to provide tips? Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.