Police: 79-year-old driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured student outside Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have arrested a 79-year-old driver they say ran into a student on their way to school and then drove off Friday morning in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police said the fifth-grader was walking within the crosswalk outside Pleasants Lane Elementary School when they were hit by a blue car around 8:35 a.m.

Petersburg Police

"After striking the student, the vehicle stopped briefly and then fled the area," police wrote.

The student suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Officials said Saturday that Robert Macklin had been arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and was being held on a secure bond.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call School Resource Officer J. Cuba at 804-732-4222, or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to httos://www.P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.