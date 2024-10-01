Police ID driver killed in I-95 crash in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a driver killed in a crash on Interstate 95 South near Parham Road.

Robert George Roberts, 68, of Chandler, Arizona was killed in the crash reported at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

"A 2020 black Cadillac XT6 SUV was traveling southbound I-95 and ran off the road right, striking the ditch, going airborne, and striking trees on the driver's side," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The vehicle then overturned and came to rest upright. The driver was extricated by fire department and EMS personnel and was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. The Cadillac was the only vehicle involved and there were no other occupants in the vehicle. Speed and alcohol use are factors contributing to this crash."

Police said the crash remained under investigation.

