Community tips lead to arrest in catalytic converter theft

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One man was arrested and charged in connection to a Hanover catalytic converter theft.

Robert Michael Carithers, 30, Doswell, was arrested following "multiple tips from our community," according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

Carithers was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, destruction of property, and possession of burglary tools. All the charges were felonies, according to the sheriff's department.

Hanover Sheriff's Office

The theft was reported September 1 on Barrett Park Road off Interstate 95 near the Lewistown Road exit.

"The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) removed a catalytic converter from one vehicle and attempted to remove a second converter from another vehicle," the Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson said at the time. "Surveillance footage captured two suspects enter the business parking lot. One suspect could be seen tampering with a vehicle while the other suspect could be seen waiting at the front door of the business."

Hanover Sheriff's Office

Investigators are still working to identify the second person seen in the surveillance photos. Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

