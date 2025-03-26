'How big is your house?' Judge asks while sentencing ex-Fed worker

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robert Brian Thompson, a former long-time employee at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will serve 24 months in federal prison for an insider trading scheme he perpetrated while working as a bank examiner at the central bank.

The 44-year-old Chesterfield resident was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Richmond, in a hearing that weighed whether his punishment should be on par with those of other similar first-time offenders, or harsher due to his status as a public-sector employee in a regulatory position.