Chesterfield man faces 20 years in prison for something he did while at work in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former bank examiner at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond admitted on Tuesday to a four-year scheme in which he illegally pocketed more than $700,000 by trading on the stocks of the same financial institutions of which he had oversight. Chesterfield resident Robert Brian Thompson pleaded guilty in federal court to felony counts of insider trading and false statements, charges that carry a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

