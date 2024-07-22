Police ID man killed in downtown Richmond shooting on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the man shot and killed on West Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday night as Robert Allen, 36, of Prince George, Virginia. Two other people were hurt in the shooting.

"Officers were called to West Broad Street (between Adams and 1st steets) for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found three adult males down on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Two males were transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The third male, Allen, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead."

Police have not yet said anything about a motive in the shooting, nor mentioned a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim and would like to share photos or memories, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.