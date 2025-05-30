Church burglary bust: Police say suspect's shoes led to his downfall

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of Petersburg church burglaries over the past month.

Robert Allen Branch, 50, is now in custody after being apprehended by Colonial Heights police following a May 23 foot chase.

"This individual was targeting specifically churches here in our city," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said. "He was ransacking the churches, pulling out everything, in some cases he actually stepped on the pastor's robe, stealing everything from food to electronic equipment."

For weeks, Petersburg police had little evidence until a city employee snapped a picture showing the suspect's face. Eventually, investigators identified a suspect but were unable to make an arrest as the burglaries continued. The damage and stolen items cost churches significant amounts of money to repair and replace.

With the crime spree continuing, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian reached out across the Appomattox River to Colonial Heights Police Chief William Anspach.

"Petersburg was putting so much pressure trying to find this individual, it just made it easy for him to come to Colonial Heights," Anspach said.

In the late hours of May 23, Colonial Heights police responded to a burglary call. A few hours later, officers spotted the suspect.

"A foot pursuit begins, he fights with the officers. We are able to get him into custody," Anspach said.

Along with the suspect, police found a bag containing evidence.

"In that bag was burglary tools, items that could be used to break into things, a mask and a firearm," Anspach said.

Police say the suspect's footwear ultimately led to his downfall.

"He was wearing the shoes, a pair of shoes that were taken in the burglary that was reported a few short hours prior," Anspach said.

During the investigation, Colonial Heights police learned their suspect, Branch, was the same person Petersburg police had been searching for in connection with the church burglaries

Branch is currently being held without bond.

In Colonial Heights, he faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, vandalism, and providing false information to police. Multiple felony burglary charges are pending in Petersburg.

A roundtable discussion with church pastors from across Petersburg about church safety and security is still scheduled for June 9.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.