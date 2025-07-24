Celebrating 25 years of Rob Cardwell at CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — Rob Cardwell, an award-winning journalist, has been breaking news, educating viewers, and delivering his signature dad jokes at CBS 6 for 25 years.

Before joining the news team, Cardwell served in the United States Air Force, traveling the world after leaving his native Florida Gulf Coast.

"Good evening everyone. I'm Bobby Ray Cardwell," he said during his first on-air job in Panama City, using a slightly different name before becoming the Rob Cardwell viewers know today.

WTVR

From his military service to becoming a trusted newsroom leader, Cardwell has guided viewers through major stories spanning a quarter century.

Since 2016, he has written and produced my own franchise — Building Better Minds — highlighting exceptional students and teachers throughout the Richmond area.

When not working, Cardwell can typically be found enjoying the outdoors, attending church, or spending time with his wife and son.

WTVR

Though born and raised in Florida, Cardwell found a new family in Virginia.



