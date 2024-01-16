Coffee company Roastology to relocate to Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- After previous stops in Midlothian and the Fan, a local coffee roaster is on the move yet again, this time for Scott’s Addition.

Roastology will begin winding down operations at its existing cafe and roastery at 2701 W. Cary St. and relocate to 3015 W. Clay St., owner Dan Allen confirmed last week.

Initially founded as Adbibo Coffee Co. in 2012 with a location on Midlothian Turnpike, the business rebranded to Roastology in 2017 before relocating to the Fan in 2020.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.