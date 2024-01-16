Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Coffee company Roastology to relocate to Scott’s Addition

Michael Thumbnails (1).png
BizSense
Michael Thumbnails (1).png
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 06:12:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- After previous stops in Midlothian and the Fan, a local coffee roaster is on the move yet again, this time for Scott’s Addition.

Roastology will begin winding down operations at its existing cafe and roastery at 2701 W. Cary St. and relocate to 3015 W. Clay St., owner Dan Allen confirmed last week.

Initially founded as Adbibo Coffee Co. in 2012 with a location on Midlothian Turnpike, the business rebranded to Roastology in 2017 before relocating to the Fan in 2020.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone