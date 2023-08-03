Roastology coffee shop on Cary will be moving after the sale of its building

RICHMOND, Va. — Three years after buying its property in the Fan, a local coffee shop has struck a deal that will send it on the move yet again and bring a new sort of tenant to the site. Roastology recently sold its 5,000-square-foot building at 2701 W. Cary St. for $1.7 million to the local office of architecture firm ENV. Roastology has operated at the corner of West Cary and South Mulberry streets since owner Dan Allen bought the building in early 2020 for $1.5 million. The coffee company will remain in the building through the end of the year, under a leaseback agreement.

