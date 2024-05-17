Roanoke furniture retailer Txtur debuts showroom-restaurant concept in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. -- An old Manchester train depot has been reborn as a new retail-restaurant combo concept.

Furniture brand Txtur’s Stock Café & Bar opens today at 604 Hull St. The new spot is both a restaurant and a showroom for the retailer, which is a spinoff of Roanoke-based furniture company Chervan.

While Chervan has been making fully customizable furniture for nearly 90 years, it dipped into the hospitality industry in 2021 with Stock, a restaurant, showroom and boutique hotel it opened in a historic fire station in downtown Roanoke.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.