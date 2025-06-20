Watch Now
Police: Tesla damaged in Interstate 95 'road rage' shooting

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 20, 2025
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the person who fired shots on Interstate 95 in Virginia in what investigators called a "road rage" shooting.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:15 p.m. on June 20, 2025, near the 122-mile marker on I-95 southbound in Spotsylvania County.

"The incident occurred between a black Tesla and a pickup truck, possibly a black Toyota Tacoma," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The Tesla was struck by gunfire multiple times."

No one was hurt.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the interaction between the two vehicles to contact Virginia State Police Division II Dispatch at 804-750-8778.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

