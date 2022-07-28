Plan for 13 and 17-story apartment towers could block iconic view of Richmond skyline

RICHMOND, Va. -- An iconic view of the Richmond skyline could be blocked if a construction project in Manchester goes through.

That view, a picturesque scene from the outdoor deck at Legend Brewing Co., is something Vice President David Gott said will never get old.

"We have had people from all over the world come here. Ask anybody, any concierge and any hotel and they'll tell people, 'This is where you want to go, check it out,'" Gott said.

That view could soon change with the building of a new high-rise apartment.

Avery Hall Investors, a development company based in New York, has plans to build River's Edge II, an apartment complex set to include more than 500 units, at 301 West Sixth Street.

Plans include one 13-story tower and one 17-story tower.

These plans differ from the original building plans that were proposed back in 2019, which were then approved by Richmond City Council in June of 2020. Those plans called for an 11-story tower with up to 350 units.

According to Richmond BizSense, the original developers put the land, as well as the approved plans and permits for the space on the market in 2021 and in May, Avery Hall had it under contract.

Gott said about three weeks ago, developers told Manchester Alliance Group that construction could start as early as next year.

However, because of zoning rules on the riverfront, buildings can be no taller than 13 stories high. A Special Use Permit (SUP) would need to be approved first.

Jim Nolan, a spokesperson for the City, told CBS6 in an email that City Council had a preliminary discussion with the developer, but have yet to receive a formal application. "There is not a formal staff recommendation at this time. This would require council approval with a hearing at the Planning Commission as well," Nolan wrote.

Council member Ellen Robertson sent this statement: “This is a development in the preliminary stage and is seeking community input. It is committed to the historic significance of Legend Brewing as a Manchester Landmark and its contribution to the redevelopment now experienced on the south banks of Richmond southside Downtown. The community will hear back from the developer and my office before any plans to move forward.”

Gott, who is a part of Manchester Alliance Group, said he supports more housing opportunities in the area. However, he worries about what kind of impact this will not only have on his business, but for the community at large.

"We're already looking to see if we're going to have to call and cancel weddings, stuff like that," Gott said. "You know, people plan that stuff way in advance. I'm sure nobody wants to get married with construction dust and debris all over the place."

He's now encouraging the Manchester community to share their pictures of the iconic view, hoping it will encourage builders and city leaders to find a middle ground and save the skyline view.

"We’re hoping that we can get enough support from the community, that maybe a little pressure would help us. And if it does go through, we would like to have everyone’s memories in one place to remember how nice it used to be," Gott said.

An attorney representing Avery Hall Investors said they are still in discussions about what the final form of this project will look like.

An attorney representing Avery Hall Investors said they are still in discussions about what the final form of this project will look like.