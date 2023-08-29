Rivers Edge Coffee Co. eyes regional expansion with franchise model

RICHMOND, Va. — A Mechanicsville coffee shop is branching out in its home county of Hanover ahead of plans to expand more broadly around the region through a franchise model. Rivers Edge Coffee Co., formerly known as Little Bean Coffee Co., expects to open new outposts in Montpelier and near the county’s airport by early October. Those will add to its original shop at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike, which opened in 2019.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.