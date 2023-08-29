Watch Now
Rivers Edge Coffee Co. eyes regional expansion with franchise model

jett-micah-odle-rivers-edge-2048x1152.jpg
(<i>Photo courtesy Rivers Edge Coffee Co.</i>)
Jett and Micah Odle, founders and owners of Rivers Edge Coffee Co. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 8:18 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:18:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A Mechanicsville coffee shop is branching out in its home county of Hanover ahead of plans to expand more broadly around the region through a franchise model. Rivers Edge Coffee Co., formerly known as Little Bean Coffee Co., expects to open new outposts in Montpelier and near the county’s airport by early October. Those will add to its original shop at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike, which opened in 2019.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

