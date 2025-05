Road closures and no parking zones in effect for Dominion Energy Riverrock

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple road closures and no parking zones will be in effect during Dominion Energy Riverrock this weekend.

Designated areas around Tredegar Street, Brown’s Island, 5th Street, 7th Street, and Bank Street will have road closures and restricted parking at varying times throughout the weekend.

Richmond Police Department Map of road closures and no parking zones for Riverrock

Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed, per RPD.

NO PARKING

MAY 16TH 3:00 a.m. - MAY 18TH 7:00 p.m.

200-500 Blk. S. 5th Street (Both Sides)

Between E. Canal & Tredegar Street

NO PARKING & ROAD CLOSURE

MAY 16TH 10:00 a.m. - MAY 18TH 7:00 p.m.

300-500 Blk. S. 7th Street

Between E. Byrd & Tredegar Street

100-600 Blk. Tredegar Street

Between Dominion Energy Entrance & S. 10th Street

Brown's Island Way

Between S. 2nd & Tredegar Street

300-500 Blk. S. 5th Street

Between Bragg & Tredegar Street

MAY 16TH 3:00 a.m. - MAY 18TH 7:00 p.m.

500-600 Blk. Bragg Street

Between S. 5th & 7th Street

400-800 Blk. E. Byrd Street

Between S. 4th & 9th Street

Richmond Police Department List of road closures and no parking zones

For more information about Dominion Energy Riverrock, visit www.riverrockrva.com.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube