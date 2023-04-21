Watch Now
Multi-million dollar homes for sale on one Henrico cul-de-sac

The rear side of the house at 9637 Sloman Place in Riverlake Colony.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 21, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Looking to finish out the neighborhood it took on three decades ago, a local homebuilder is moving forward with two new-construction homes on the same street where another $2 million listing hit the market within the span of a month. Colonial Homecrafters Ltd. recently listed new builds on the last two lots available on Sloman Place, a cul-de-sac in Riverlake Colony in western Henrico County where one of its previous homes was put under contract at a similar price range weeks earlier. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

