$3M deals for two riverfront homes led Richmond sales in November

RICHMOND, Va. -- An off-market deal for a riverfront house in the Huguenot area near Stony Point Fashion Park edged out the priciest listed homes that sold in the Richmond region in November.

The 5,000-square-foot house on 3.3 acres at 10400 Cherokee Road, upriver from the Edward E. Willey Bridge, sold for $3.15 million. The deal was recorded with the city Nov. 1.

Property records list the buyer as Denali To’ahani LLC. The entity’s filing with the State Corporation Commission lists the same office address as the Herndon Foundation, a charitable organization founded by the late Floyd Gottwald Jr. and Elisabeth Gottwald.

