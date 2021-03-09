Riverfront Canal Cruises will open for 2021 season with private charters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Riverfront Canal Cruises will open for the 2021 season, but only for private charters.

The season will officially start on Friday, April 2, and all guests over the age of four will be required to wear masks while on board.

Guests will have their temperature checked before boarding, and the company said there will be hand sanitizer available on the cruises.

The private charters can be scheduled for multiple hours for any occasion, and you can opt to have it historically narrated, the company said.

If the historic narration is not your vibe, you can simply take in the sights while listening to music or talking to your boat mates.

The cruise will follow along the James River, featuring a look at the historic Canal Walk, Triple Crossing railroad and tobacco warehouses that have been converted into lofts.

The company said you have to book your private charter at least two weeks in advance and all reservations have to be made online.

Cruise staff will be wearing masks and the boats will be thoroughly sanitized between charters, the company said.