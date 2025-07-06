Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Petersburg's Red, White and Blueberry farmers market celebrates summer harvest

Annual event in Old Towne Petersburg featured fresh berries, live music, and activities for kids while promoting healthy food options
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — While many celebrated the holiday weekend with fireworks and barbecues, others enjoyed the peak of summer's berry harvest at a farmers market event in Petersburg.

The River Street Market, along with multiple organizations, hosted their annual Red, White & Blueberry farmers market in Old Towne Petersburg on Saturday.

The event aimed to welcome newcomers who have never experienced a farmers market before.

Around 30 local vendors participated, offering fresh berries with a patriotic theme. Visitors also enjoyed live music, food and activities for children.

The organizations behind the event said farmers markets like these help promote healthy food options for the community.

The River Street Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 30 River Street.

