River search continues for man near Hopewell bridge

HOPEWELL, Va. — The search continued in the Appomattox River on Wednesday for a person who jumped off the Route 10 Bridge.

"Hopewell Police Department responded to the Route 10 Bridge [Tuesday afternoon] for a report of a male party who appeared as if he was planning to jump. While responding, information was received from sheriff’s deputies on scene, that the male party jumped from the bridge and entered the water," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote. "The search is still underway. Identification of the male party is not being released at this time until the next-of-kin has been notified."

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.