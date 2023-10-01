River City Roller Derby team preps for 1st post-pandemic tourney: 'Everyone is welcome'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Sunday mornings at the Roller Dome in Henrico County sound like rubber skate wheels gliding across a shiny, wooden rink.

The blow of a referee's whistle coincides with the tussle between teammates on the River City Roller Derby team.

WTVR

The team that got its start in 2006 practices against the backdrop of the retro neon lights and old arcade games at the decades-old skating rink.

It's a spectacle for a sports team that holds its own in Virginia's capital.

WTVR Laura Gambrel

"We're the only league in Richmond," said Laura Gambrel, also known as "Eternal Glamnation" on the rink.

After a COVID-induced hiatus, the team is back, preparing for their first tournament in years.

Gambrel said the sport has grown as the team has been able to meet again.

"We've had so many people join since COVID-19. When we came back in 2022, there were probably like 10 of us, and it has just grown to some really high numbers," Gambrel said. "There are still people reaching out and want to join us, so just tons of support. It's the best."

WTVR

Nearly 100 people play for the team, boasting names like "Pixel Whip" and "Punky Bruiser," coming from near and far.

Joanna Chapel travels from Williamsburg to play.

"We have a lot of people who are coming from the Tidewater area, Hampton Roads. We've got some people coming from like Farmville, Central Virginia," Chapel said.

Chapel, a French teacher by trade, sports the name "Shred."

"I'm a big Simpsons fan, so like, 'Ned Flanders,' 'Shred Flanders,'" she explained. "Lots of puns in roller derby."

WTVR Joanna Chapel

The goal is to get around the track as fast as possible, passing through the opposing team's defense.

She and her teammates are tough, skating through groups of players trying to hold them back.

"I feel like on the track, it's competitive. You can't be afraid to hit someone," Chapel said. "We were just talking about this at practice the other day. One of our coaches was like, 'If you respect someone, you should hit them at 100% and not hold back.' But then, you know, working together, its' very collaborative, people are very kind and people are very supportive."

Though the River City Roller Derby competition is stiff with four different teams from across the southeast competing at a similar skill level, it's the community it's created that Team Captain Ashleigh Craig says is most important.

"We rely on each other on and off the track. Right? On the track, we’re obviously, we’re really close, we’re touching hands, we’re pushing each other, we’re hitting each other but I feel like closeness on the track also allows us to be close off the track," she said.

WTVR

The team prides itself on including people of all backgrounds, physical abilities and body types, though all must pass several ability tests in order to qualify for the team, like completing 10 laps in a matter of two minutes.

“I also appreciate the body positivity of it all. Like I, my body type isn’t necessarily the thinnest, right," Craig said. "But I can still go out there and skate and do my best and be competitive, right? Everyone is welcome.”

As they gear up to host 9 different games, the all-volunteer team hopes they can paint a different picture of what it means to be part of a roller derby.

WTVR Ashleigh Craig

“A lot of people, I think, have a picture from the 70s and the 80s of roller derby being kind of like professional wrestling, so I think it’s a really interesting thing for people to come out and see that it’s an actual sport and we’re all just doing it because we love it. I think it’s going to be a fun time," Chapel said. "

“When you come out and support us, you’re supporting the community. Every game that we have, we have food drives. We volunteer throughout the community. State Fair, PrideFest, stuff like that. Knowing that, if you come out and support us, we’re trying to support y’all as well," Craig said.

The derby will be Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Click here for ticket information.

