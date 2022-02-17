Police: Student brought gun to River City Middle School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- School administrators and Richmond Police found a gun on a student Thursday at River City Middle School in Richmond.

The student has been removed from school and the school was placed on lockdown.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no details were immediately released about the confiscated weapon.

"Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety," Principal Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton wrote in a message to River City families. "While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others."

River City Middle School is a new Richmond school that opened on Hull Street Road in 2021.

