'You can see progress immediately,' says founder of River City Inclusive Gym

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After renting a space for years, the River City Inclusive Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new building Saturday.

The Henrico gym offers classes that are specifically designed for people of all ages living with disabilities.

The grand opening, which featured prizes and food, allowed attendees to try out obstacle courses and get familiar with the coaches.

Mike McGrath, the gym's founder, said what he learned during his time as a special education teacher in Hanover County helped him make the dream a reality.

"It's really rewarding. Being a teacher was very rewarding, but this you can see progress almost immediately. Teaching, you could always see progress, but sometimes it was hard to notice and hard to appreciate," McGrath explained. "And with this, you can see progress immediately. Just seeing the confidence, the boost in self esteem a lot of our athletes get, it's just amazing."

McGrath said the non-profit's goal is to bring together athletes of all ages and abilities.

Click here for more information about the River City Inclusive Gym, which is located on Patterson Avenue.