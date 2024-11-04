Virginia diner serves up political-themed dishes for Election Day: 'It's like a vote'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Americans may be divided on who they want running the country next, but one restaurant in Midlothian is trying to bring them together, using a special menu.

River City Diner in Midlothian introduced its "Election Day Specials" menu on Monday, a list of meal choices playing on the names of politicians vying for the White House that will be in rotation through Election Day.

"It was fun putting it together," Allison Hamilton, a manager at the diner, told one customer. "When we got good feedback, I was like, we're definitely doing this."

WTVR

Take the "Trump Burger."

Its description says: "This is a great burger. Huge. Really terrific. Other burgers? Total disasters."

"I mean, you can hear it in your mind," Joanne Hall, a server who helped work on the menu, told CBS 6. "It's witty, you know?"

The menu also includes "Momala's Meatloaf," described as a "classic in Kamala's kitchen, right out of the middle class."

The menu also pokes fun at both potential Vice President picks, J.D. Vance and Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden.

"I did Biden's Boozy Blackberry Lemonade," Hamilton told a customer. "Which is a mouthful for me."

WTVR Allison Hamilton

CBS 6 spoke with Mark Aster and Ramesh Shukla, two friends who visit River City Diner just about every week.

"This is our favorite place," Aster said.

A regular, Shulka decided to try something new: the "Unity Soup" at the top of the special menu.

"He heard 'curry' and his face lit up," Aster said.

"It's good!" Shulka said.

For some, the choices left them undecided.

"That's a Republican, that's a Democrat, but this," said Janet Robinson, pointing to her meal that was not listed on the special menu. "This is the independent right here. We're all Americans now."

WTVR Janet Robinson

Robinson said she thinks the menu might influence customers who may be hesitant about casting their ballot.

"It's unique, it's different," Robinson said. "It's like a vote."

"We went out of our way to get here today," said customer Kim Skaggs. "Whoever did it, was very good on writing this up."

Management said this isn't the first time they've done an election day special highlighting presidential hopefuls.

"We got diversity, you got choice, it's funny, it hits the funny bone," said Ross Sorbello, a regular customer. "I'd probably order a sample of all of these, and you know what, they'd all be good."

WTVR Ross Sorbello

As election news played in the background, customers were more preoccupied with what they'd put on their plate.

Though the people at different tables shared different opinions on who they thought would be the best pick for President, there was one thing they could all agree on: The menu is a hit.

"I think it's been really fun, and this morning, everybody that came in was really laughing and enjoying it," Hamilton said.

"Home cooking. Hot dogs, baseball, American Pie," Robinson said. "This is red, white, and blue."

"The one thing that we have in common is that the soil that we stand on here is the best in the world," Sorbello said.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok