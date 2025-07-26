Rival Banana Ball teams building playset for Virginia boy battling cancer offers 'glimmer of hope'

NORFOLK, Va. — Rival Banana Ball teams the Firefighters and the Party Animals set aside their competition to build a playset for a young boy battling cancer in Norfolk.

The players partnered with the Chesapeake-based ROC Solid Foundation, an organization that builds playsets for children fighting cancer.

After learning about Fisher Blankenship's situation, the foundation quickly organized the project to create a safe, germ-free play area for the boy and his family.

Fisher, who is almost 1 year old, was diagnosed with cancer in February.

"It's just a fantastic thing for the kids," Fisher's dad, Jacob Blankenship, said. "It just gives them and it gives us just a glimmer of, a glimmer of hope during this situation, so just very thankful."

The volunteers built the playset at Harbor Park in Norfolk and signed it with supportive messages and team logos when completed.

The playset will soon be moved to the Blankenship family's backyard.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.