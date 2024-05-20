Rite Aid closing location on Hull Street as the company navigates bankruptcy

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pharmacy chain’s bankruptcy restructuring has put one of its longtime South Richmond outposts on the chopping block.

Rite Aid is planning to close its location at 1801 Hull St. next month, a company spokesperson confirmed last week.

The store has been operating in the 8,000-square-foot building at the corner of Hull Street and Cowardin Avenue for years. It is being closed because it was performing poorly and the company is trimming locations as part of an ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

