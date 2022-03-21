Watch
Paint party raises money to send kids on safari adventure

RICHMOND, Va. – A group hosted a paint-night fundraiser this weekend to send children from under-served communities on a safari adventure.

Rising Toward Success hosted a Paint Party with a Purpose to send middle schoolers to the Virginia Safari Park.

More than 100 folks came together Saturday night to paint, play games and have a good time for a great cause.

The non-profit's goal is to send 70 middle schoolers from Richmond and the surrounding counties on an all-inclusive trip next month.

Officials with the organization said they still need the community's help to sponsor 25 more students by March 29.

Click here to learn more or make a donation.

