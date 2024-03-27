Richmond startup launches AI productivity software aimed at blue-collar service companies

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-based tech company is bringing an AI tool to blue-collar workers.

Rising Tide recently unveiled a subscription-based software designed to improve the efficiency and knowledge retention of employees at service companies such as delivery firms, exterminators and home repair outfits.

In the wake of the product launch, the company also in recent weeks secured $650,000 in investor funding to grow its team.

Rising Tide CEO and cofounder Jeff Corbett said the new product is intended to combat an issue faced by many services companies: their workers – repairmen, delivery drivers and similar roles – generally rely on their own personal experiences to get their work done, which means a seasoned worker’s knowledge usually gets lost as employees come and go.

