Rising Richmond business combines gelato and waffles to create an out of this world dessert

RICHMOND, Va. -- In celebration of International Waffle day, we're going to highlight one small business continuing to find unique ways to pair breakfast and dessert.

Moonrocks Gelato located on the corner of Main Street and Stafford Avenue offers specialty gelato topped waffles, with one of the largest topping selections in the area.

“We have waffles, bubble waffles, gelato paninis, milkshakes and even cookie waffles,” said owner Ali Alasker.

Joi Fultz

Opened in November of 2019, the shop was forced to close shortly after it began due to the pandemic.

Now back open, Alasker said he’s excited for the warmer months to finally come.

“Its been a one man show for a while and I’m just excited for people to try something unique and delicious” said Alasker.

Always looking to be an entrepreneur the Philadelphia native was driven by his love for sweets and gelato to create Moonrocks Gelato.

Flavors like Apple Pie, Red Velvet, Biscoff Cookie and Mango can either be put on the waffle, in between two waffles, on top of a cookie waffle or pressed like a panini.

Joi Fultz

The store is currently open from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Mondays, Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday’s.

More information on their unique menu can be found on their website and Alasker says for giveaway exclusives check their Instagram.

