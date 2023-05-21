Watch Now
Virginia church gives away $25 gas cards

Cars lined up outside Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church in New Kent County on Saturday to receive a free $25 gas card.
Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church in New Kent County
Posted at 11:49 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 23:49:01-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A church handed out free gas cards to more than 100 people Saturday in New Kent County in an effort to give back to the community.

Church officials said they handed out $3,000 worth of gas gift cards.

Organizers with the church said this was the first free gas giveaway in the county.

