Virginia church gives away $25 gas cards

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A church handed out free gas cards to more than 100 people Saturday in New Kent County in an effort to give back to the community.

Cars lined up outside Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church to receive a free $25 gas card.

Church officials said they handed out $3,000 worth of gas gift cards.

Organizers with the church said this was the first free gas giveaway in the county.

