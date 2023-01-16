East End nonprofit aims to fill 50,000 bags of food on MLK Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An East End nonprofit plans to satisfy part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision by filling 50,000 bags of food for communities in need.

CBS 6 stopped by Rise Against Hunger’s warehouse in Henrico County where boxes full of packages meals sit ready to be shipped across the world.

Sheila Russ serves as the nonprofit’s events manager and started organizing their first MLK Day of service event back in August.

Hundreds of volunteers will gather Monday afternoon for shifts at Hardywood Brewery on Ownby Lane in Scott’s Addition. The volunteers will fill small bags of rice, grains and vitamins that could feed many for several days.

“285,000 meals will get be put onto a shipping container and shipped somewhere in the world where we are working in what we call last mile communities,” Russ explained. “They're often communities that are remote, they're overlooked, and they present difficult challenges to helping them get out of poverty.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke extensively about hunger in our world.

“Why should there be hunger and deprivation in any land, in any city, at any table, when man has the resources and the scientific know-how to provide all mankind with the basic necessities of life?” the prominent advocate and pastor once said.

Russ said they were surprised by the overwhelming support they received for volunteers needed for their Monday event at Hardywood. While their volunteer positions have been satisfied, Russ said it’s easy for your church, school, or business to host their own event.

“We can adapt our process to as little as 10 or 15 people and up to the hundreds. We did an event last year with 400 people at one of the local schools. So, it is also adaptable for all age levels and all ability levels,” Russ explained.

The volunteering events are also accessible for the younger generations to adults that have mobility issues.

To sign up, you can email at richmond@riseagainsthunger.org or go to their website RiseAgainstHunger.org.