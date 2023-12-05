New Richmond bar Ripple Ray’s coming to Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- A veteran bartender of the Richmond dining scene is stepping out on her own with a spot in Carytown. Katie Jarvis is preparing to open Ripple Ray’s at 3123 W. Cary St. The new Southern-style bar and restaurant will be replacing Town Hall, which ended a roughly three-year run earlier this year. Jarvis is taking over the spot after acquiring Town Hall’s assets for an undisclosed amount last month. Rich Holden of Holden Realty worked the deal.

