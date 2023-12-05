Watch Now
New Richmond bar Ripple Ray’s coming to Carytown

Richmond BizSense
The space next to West Elm was once the home to Weezie’s Kitchen.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Dec 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A veteran bartender of the Richmond dining scene is stepping out on her own with a spot in Carytown. Katie Jarvis is preparing to open Ripple Ray’s at 3123 W. Cary St. The new Southern-style bar and restaurant will be replacing Town Hall, which ended a roughly three-year run earlier this year. Jarvis is taking over the spot after acquiring Town Hall’s assets for an undisclosed amount last month. Rich Holden of Holden Realty worked the deal.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

