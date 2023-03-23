Egg hunt 'eggstravaganza' returns to Chesterfield on April 1

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Bensley Recreation Center on Drewrys Bluff Road will host the "Ride on Cannon Easter Eggstravaganza" next weekend.

The free hunt will feature a giveaway of more than 100 new bikes with helmets and over 350 toys for kids. There will also be a raffle, bouncy houses and over 10,000 Easter eggs to find.

Theresa Welch founded the Ride on Cannon Foundation to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike in 2020.

“I made a promise to a little boy when he was taken away that I would always keep his memory alive one way or another,” she recalled. “You never know when the last time it is that you're going to be able to make that memory. For families that otherwise can't afford it — then they can come on out and they can make those memories with their kids.”

The rec center came into play when building supervisor Kate Sheehan randomly met Welch last Summer while shopping for back-to-school supplies.

“We have similar goals, and we want to reach out to the community and give back to the community,” Sheehan stated. “We want to create awareness and a nice family space for people to come and enjoy.”

The Easter egg hunt is on Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Welch organizes giveaways and gifts to families throughout the year. After Easter, she will now focus on gathering back packs and other back-to-school supplies.

She said she couldn't do this work without the generosity of local businesses and donations.