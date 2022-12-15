She's not Mrs. Claus, but this Chesterfield woman has a special reason for handing out hundreds of presents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman has transformed her home into Santa’s Workshop as she prepares to deliver Christmas presents to dozens of children.

Teresa Welch started the Ride on Cannon foundation following the murder of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant in North Carolina in 2020.

She founded the 501c registered nonprofit to honor the boy, and give back to her local community.

In the past, she has collected donations and purchased toys, clothes, books, electronics, supplies and stocking stuffers for Easter, Back-to-School and Christmas.

“I really think after all these years, I finally found my purpose, which is a wonderful, wonderful feeling to be able to to finally know your place in life. My place is to give back to kids in the community and families who struggle,” she said.

She aimed to help 60 kids this year, but she found the need was massive. Now she’s taken on Christmas for 100 children, and her work is reflective inside her home.

Boxes of clothes and toys are stacked high in rows throughout her decorated living room, bedrooms and kitchen. She has accumulated a wish list of dozens of pages. She thanked the community for helping her give back.

Welch was also inspired to give back after suffering her own loss. Her baby was born early several years ago and didn’t survive.

“When I put the ornament on the tree and as I was looking around at these toys. Some of these should be for him. But they're for other kids and that's okay, right? Every kid needs a Christmas,” she explained.

While her list is full this year, she still wants to help families who are struggling. She encourages families still in need to reach out to her after her Dec. 18 distribution day.

Teresa can be reached at (804) 731-1394.