200 children receive Christmas gifts in honor of NC boy who loved riding his bike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A foundation is helping spread joy and Christmas magic to children in memory of a slain North Carolina boy.

The Ride On Cannon Foundation was formed by Teresa Welch in honor of Cannon Hinnant. The 5-year-old was fatally shot while riding his bike in August 2020 in Wilson.

The nonprofit holds four fundraisers a year, aiming to share Cannon's smile, which his family said was contagious.

Cannon's mother Bonny Parker, joined the foundation at the Manchester Moose Lodge for a Christmas distribution event on Sunday.

"It definitely helps me to know that I help other people in honor of Cannon," Parker said. "To all the mothers or parents who've lost a child, it's not easy. To know he’s smiling down and he’s happy — I know he’s happy that this is going on in his memory, and it keeps me going every day."

VIDEO VAULT 2022: Why this Chesterfield woman gives Christmas to 100 kids

Why this Chesterfield woman gives Christmas to 100 kids

Welch said in a previous interview that she found the nonprofit not only to honor Cannon, but to give back to her local community.

“I really think after all these years, I finally found my purpose, which is a wonderful, wonderful feeling to be able to to finally know your place in life. My place is to give back to kids in the community and families who struggle,” she said.

Welch was also inspired to give back after suffering her own loss. Her baby was born early several years ago and didn’t survive.

“When I put the ornament on the tree and as I was looking around at these toys. Some of these should be for him. But they're for other kids and that's okay, right? Every kid needs a Christmas,” she explained.

At the event, 200 kids were each given a big toy off their wish list, several smaller toys, clothes, shoes and a stocking stuffed full of goodies.