Ride Home Roads cycling event raises more than $40,000 to help families get access to genetic testing

ASHLAND, Va. -- ﻿More than 250 cyclists, including CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald, set out from an Ashland brewery on Saturday morning to raise money for genetic testing for families that can’t afford it. The Ride Home Roads event at the Center of the Universe Brewing Co supports pro cyclist Ben King’s charity, Olivia’s Light.

Ben and Jenna King’s baby Olivia was born with a genetic mutation last year and only survived a few months.

Jenna said from their personal tragedy, through the agonizing weeks with their baby in a NICU unit, until she finally got a diagnosis, they realized how much they could help others.

Through the ride and auction that followed, Ride Home Roads raised more than $40,000 Saturday to help families get access to genetic testing.

Among the items auctioned off: a mountain bike that King rode in a championship event, which sold for more than $3,500, and the Team USA jersey King wore during the 2015 UCI World Championships in Richmond, which was signed by all six members of the team. It sold for more than $600.

