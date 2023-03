GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The house that Circuit City and CarMax built is hitting the market this week, with one of the heftier residential price tags seen in the region in years. Sherry Sharp, the widow of the late Circuit City CEO and CarMax founder Rick Sharp, is putting their lakefront estate in Goochland’s Rivergate community up for sale with an asking price of $9.5 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

