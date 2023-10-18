Watch Now
Richmond's Riverfront amphitheater project ramping up this week

A new rendering of the Richmond Amphitheater in the works for the hillside beside Tredegar Iron Works.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 06:50:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- With another Richmond Folk Festival in the books, work is about to get rolling on the highly anticipated riverfront amphitheater that’s planned to keep the Tredegar hillside rocking.

Fencing is going up and site work is starting on the Richmond Amphitheater, the 7,500-capacity venue from Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Ventures that’s planned to open in spring 2025.

The developer behind Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion has made recent filings with the city’s permit office, including for a building permit that was awarded the same day for temporary construction trailers and new buildings on the 4-acre site uphill from the Tredegar Iron Works complex.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

