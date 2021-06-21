Watch
Richmond restaurant woes: 'We survived the pandemic, but the biggest crisis we’ve faced so far'

Jack Jacobs
A help wanted sign is taped to the front door of Tarrant’s West. Local restaurants have raised wages, increased benefits and launched other efforts to attract workers.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 10:14:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was when employees sought time off in the spring, as more customers began to trickle back into her restaurants, that the beginnings of the larger labor shortage Liz Kincaid now grapples with first came into view.

“We realized ‘Oh, we don’t really have enough coverage for people to take the time off that they want to take off,’” said Kincaid, COO of RVA Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Tarrant’s Cafe, Tarrant’s West, Max’s on Broad and Bar Solita. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

