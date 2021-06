RICHMOND, Va. -- A Monument Avenue home’s decades-long journey from deterioration to restoration concluded last month with the region’s priciest home sale recorded in May. The restored Tudor Revival house at 2023 Monument Ave. topped the list with its May 4 sale, which matched its most recent list price of $1.89 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

